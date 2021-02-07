For Goodness' Sake: Furniture, membership fee donations needed

Teenage boy would like to attend community center. Membership is $25 per month or $240 for a year. Donations of any amount can be sent and made payable to The For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse, WI, 54601-3227.
The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers to sort food, as well as donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
WAFER Food Pantry is in need of soup, mac n’ cheese, and personal care items such as deodorant, shampoo and toothbrushes. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.
The Exchange is seeking quality beds (twin, full and/or queen), bed frames, small tables and chairs and dressers. If you have any new or gently used items to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.