For Goodness' Sake: Furniture, membership fee donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

Individual needs bariatric recliner. Call Kelly, 608-785-5991.

Teenage boy would like to attend community center. Membership is $25 per month or $240 for a year. Donations of any amount can be sent and made payable to The For Goodness Sake Project, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse, WI, 54601-3227.

The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers to sort food, as well as donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

WAFER Food Pantry is in need of soup, mac n’ cheese, and personal care items such as deodorant, shampoo and toothbrushes. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.

The Exchange is seeking quality beds (twin, full and/or queen), bed frames, small tables and chairs and dressers. If you have any new or gently used items to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

