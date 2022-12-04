For Goodness' Sake: Holiday programs seeking donations

The For Goodness’ Sake program is in need of the following items:
- Individual needs washing machine. Call Rhonda, 608-785-3658.
- Woman who struggles with chronic pain would benefit from a lift chair. Call Benjamin, 608-769-6218.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs: pasta and sauce, boxed meals, peanut butter, cereal, canned meat (chicken or tuna). Drop off items 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of beans, canned meat, and toilet paper. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. For more information, call 608-782-6003 or visit waferlacrosse.org.
- Give a community member in need a gift they can read. Barnes and Noble’s La Crosse store is again collecting new books purchased from their store to donate to the Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project. The goal is to collect 1,200 books between Nov. 1 and Dec. 9. Ways to participate: shop in store for a book, order online and ship to store (add proxy/pick up person: DONATION), or call the store and order over the phone 608-785-1330.
- La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need (kids, adults, families) this holiday season. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness’ Sake” and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse, WI 54601.
For more information, contact Lindsey at lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org or call/text 608-473-3538.