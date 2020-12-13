For Goodness' Sake: Household essentials, books and monetary donations needed

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

The La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted to assist clients not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 4th St. N., La Crosse, WI 54601. For more information, call 608-473-3538.