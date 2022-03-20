 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Kitchenware, community center membership needed

  • 0
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Local youth would benefit from community center membership. Monthly cost is $25 or annual cost of $240. Donations of any amount can be mailed to For Goodness Sake, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse, memo: youth membership
  • The Exchange is in need of crock pots, toasters, microwaves, kitchen utensils, bakeware, sauce pans, pillows, gently used mattresses or box springs in sizes twin, full and queen, as well as queen-sized bedding. Please call 608-301-5345 or email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News