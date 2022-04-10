 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Laundry appliances, pasta and canned items needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Disable woman would benefit from a treadmill due to trouble getting out of her home. Call Michael, 608-518-0306.
  • Family of a medically fragile baby needs washer and electric dryer in good working order. Call Christine, 608-386-3781.
  • Individual recently re-housed needs working washer and dryer. Call Melissa, 608-78-9215.
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta and sauce, rice and canned fruit. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

The Exchange is accepting vacuums in both working condition and broken, as a community member is able to fix donations. Also in need of microwaves, toasters, toaster ovens, crock pots and electric skills, as well as like-new pillows and queen-sized bed linens, gently used mattresses or box springs in sizes twin, full and queen. Please call 608-301-5345 or email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

