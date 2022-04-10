For Goodness' Sake: Laundry appliances, pasta and canned items needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
Disable woman would benefit from a treadmill due to trouble getting out of her home. Call Michael, 608-518-0306. Family of a medically fragile baby needs washer and electric dryer in good working order. Call Christine, 608-386-3781. Individual recently re-housed needs working washer and dryer. Call Melissa, 608-78-9215. The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta and sauce, rice and canned fruit. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
The Exchange is accepting vacuums in both working condition and broken, as a community member is able to fix donations. Also in need of microwaves, toasters, toaster ovens, crock pots and electric skills, as well as like-new pillows and queen-sized bed linens, gently used mattresses or box springs in sizes twin, full and queen. Please call 608-301-5345 or email
theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.
IN PHOTOS: Winter scenes at Timber Coulee, home to Snowflake Ski Jumping Complex
Presenting the colors
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ROTC color guard participates in the opening ceremonies held Saturday morning in Timber Coulee. The 98th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament featured skiing on the junior hills and the 65-meter hill.
Angie Cina
Keeping warm
A bonfire keep spectators warm as they watch ski jumping action in Timber Coulee, Saturday.
Angie Cina
A foxxy move
Meandering fox tracks make their way through The Bekkum Homestead with the hopes of finding a bunny. The house was built by Paul Engum and Martinus Haugen. The current building is actually made from two houses. The houses were built in Timber Coulee in 1867 and 1890 and moved to its present location in 1982. Generous support from locals provided most of the artifacts on display inside, and the project was funded by the generous support of The Bekkum Family -- longtime residents of Westby.
Jon Lee photo
Hoar frost in the Coulee
A Timber Coulee farm's woodland received a coating of hoar frost. The word hoar comes from an old English adjective that means "showing signs of old age." The trees were covered in white hair, and a moose was spotted near by.
Jon Lee, photo
Rebuilt judging tower
The P.T. Bland judging tower has been rebuilt at the Snowflake Ski Club in Timber Coulee.
Contributed photo
Young racers
Racers of all ages compete at Timber Coulee Thunder, Saturday.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Major air
A racer takes to the air at Timber Coulee Thunder on the Snowflake Ski Club grounds, Saturday.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Sharp turns
Racers face sharp turns at Timber Coulee Thunder, which was held on the Snowflake Ski Club grounds, Saturday.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Racer lands
A racer finishes a landing at Timber Coulee Thunder on the Snowflake Ski Club grounds, Saturday.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Race start
Racers get set to compete at Timber Coulee Thunder, Saturday. The race was held on the Snowflake Ski Club grounds, Saturday.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Snocross: Spectators
Hundreds of spectators watch the high-flying action at Timber Coulee Thunder in 2017.
Westby Times file photo
Big air bash 2017
Snocross racers take on big air during Timber Coulee Thunder in 2017. The race returns Saturday after a two-year gap due to lack of snow.
Westby Times file photo
Royal singers
The 2019 Snowflake Royalty (from left) Queen Lexi Thelen, First Attendant Theresa Robinson and Second Attendant Matalyn Wood sing "The Ski Jumpers Song" during Saturday's opening ceremonies in Timber Coulee.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Ski jump landing
Lucas Nichols, representing the Norge Ski Club in the U20 Male Division, lands at the annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament held in Timber Coulee, Saturday, Feb. 2. The tournament was also held Friday, Feb. 1.
Sahnje McGonigle, Westby Times
Snowmobile madness
Snowmobile trail riders cross a bridge in Timber Coulee during a previous snowmobiling season.
Westby Times file photo
ski-jump-main-cover-photo
Maxim Glyvka of Fox River Grove, Ill., comes in for a landing at the 96th Annual Snowflake Ski Club Tournament Saturday at Timber Coulee, which is located near Westby.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Ski-jump-inside-photo2
August Schini of La Crosse jumps at the 96th Annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament at Timber Coulee, which is located just outside of Westby.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2019 general admission button
This year's general admission button features Augie Schini, a ski jumper with the Snowflake Ski Club. The picture was taken of him jumping at the 2018 tournament in Timber Coulee.
Contributed photo
Icy formations
Large icicles "flow" from rocky outcroppings in Timber Coulee.
Angie Cina
Doggone good time
Kari Meyer and her canine friend, Max, visit Timber Coulee for the 95th annual ski jumping tournament, Saturday. Jumping also took place Friday night.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
2017 Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament
Spectators stay warm by a fire as skiers compete in 2017's Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament on in Timber Coulee, near Westby. The ski jumping begins against this evening and continues Saturday.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2018 Snowflake royalty
The Snowflake royalty pause for a photo at the Chaseburg Trail Days parade, Jan. 21. Pictured are (from left) Second Attendant Rebecca Buckles, Queen Faith Gardner and First Attendant Alexis Mahan. The court will reign over the annual ski jumping tournament in Timber Coulee, Feb. 2-3.
Angie Cina
LB: Ski hill steps
The steps line the side of the large ski hill in Timber Coulee.
Contributed
Practice makes perfect
Junior jumpers practice their skills prior to the 2017 Snowflake Junior Ski Jump in Timber Coulee. This year's competition is Jan. 7.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail
SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.