For Goodness' Sake: Masks, dry foods and holiday donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Face coverings and homemade fabric masks are needed for community members and those in essential roles. Drop off at Great Rivers United Way, 1855 E. Main St., Onalaska, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you are a community member in need of a mask, contact jnelson@gruw.org.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER Food Pantry is in need of helper meals, cereal, canned veggies, mac n’ cheese and soups. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.
- Donations are encouraged to Amy’s Closet or The Exchange. Both organizations give items to community members in need at no cost.
- The La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness’ Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need this holiday season. Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted to assist clients not sponsored through the holiday project. Checks can be made payable to “For Goodness Sake” and mailed to 300 4th St. N., La Crosse, WI 54601. For more information, call 608-473-3538.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.
