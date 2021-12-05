For Goodness' Sake: Pasta, packaged snacks and book donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs sticky rice, vermicelli glass noodles and rice noodles, coconut milk, granola bars and other individually wrapped snack items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

Barnes and Noble’s La Crosse store is again collecting new books purchased from their store to donate to the Holiday For Goodness’ Sake project. With a goal to collect 1,200, ways to participate include shopping in-store, ordering online and ship-to-store with proxy label: Donation, or calling the store and ordering over the phone at 608-785-1330.

La Crosse County Holiday For Goodness Sake Project is seeking community members to purchase gifts for those in need. Also needed are cash and gift card donations to use to assist clients who are not sponsored through project. Checks can be made payable to For Goodness Sake and mailed to 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse. For more information, contact Lindsey at lschwarz@lacrossecounty.org or call/text 608-473-3538.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

