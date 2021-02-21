For Goodness' Sake: Recliner, small furniture and food donations needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.
The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Woman in nursing home needs wide recliner (leather or vinyl) for her room. Call Cindy, 608-785-3637.
- The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- WAFER food pantry is seeking volunteers, as well as donations of mac n’ cheese, pancake mix, laundry detergent, cracks, healthy cereals and deodorant. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd., or call 608-782-6003.
- The Exchange is seeking new or gently used microwaves, crock pots, coffee makers, dressers and small dining tables. If you have any items to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org or visit
- for more information.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.