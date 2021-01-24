For Goodness' Sake: Small furniture, volunteers needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

Individual needs a hospital bedside table; another individual needs a bariatric recliner with delivery to Onalaska. Call Kelly 608-785-5991.

The Hunger Task Force Food bank needs volunteers to sort food, as well as donations of canned vegetables, baking items, pasta sauce and peanut butter. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

WAFER Food Pantry is also seeking volunteers, and is in need of mac n’ cheese, baked beans, bar soap and personal care items. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. or call 608-782-6003. WAFER is also seeking volunteers; for more information, call 608-782-6003.

The Exchange is seeking quality beds (twin, full and/or queen), bed frames, small tables and chairs and dressers. If you have any new or gently used items to donate, email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.