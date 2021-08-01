For Goodness' Sake: Toddler bed, furniture, fans needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:
- Toddler needs crib without drop-sides or toddler bed. Call Rosa, 507-556-7643.
- Disabled man needs dresser, delivered within La Crosse. Call Tina, 608-785-6256.
- The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs soup, canned fruit and baking items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
- The Exchange Furniture Bank is seeking fans, air conditioners and pillows. Donations can be dropped off from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from at 1009 Fourth St. S., La Crosse. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.
Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.