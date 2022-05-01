For Goodness' Sake: Treadmill, donations and school supplies needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

Child needs treadmill with automatic incline option to work on gait, balance, core strength and decrease toe-walking. Call Dana, 608-792-5243.

Individual needs washer and dryer. Call Melissa, 608-787-1111.

Family with children seeks financial help with fixing their clothes dryer; estimate from repair company is $100. Donations of any amount can be sent payable to For Goodness Sake, 300 Fourth St. N., La Crosse.

La Crosse County Health Dept. is collecting supplies for the La Crosse Area Back-to-School Project during the month of may. Needed items include large backpacks, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, glue sticks/bottles, erasers (block or pencil-top), colored pencils, folders (thick, pronged and paper), thick washable markers, pens, 3-4” binders, earbuds/headphones, pencil boxes and bags, blunth scissors, college-ruled loose-leaf paper, simple and scientific calculators. Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N., second-floor, La Crosse.

The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs pasta and sauce, rice and canned fruit. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

The Exchange is accepting vacuums in both working condition and broken, as a community member is able to fix donations. Also in need of microwaves, toasters, toaster ovens, crock pots and electric skills, as well as like-new pillows and queen-sized bed linens, gently used mattresses or box springs in sizes twin, full and queen. Please call 608-301-5345 or email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

