For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Treadmill, freezer and electronics needed

Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Individual needs exercise bike or treadmill as recommended by medical provider. Call Ally, 608-386-6383.
  • Family needs washer and dryer. Call Aly, 608-789-4859.
  • Individual needs queen box-spring (delivery preferred.) Call Antoinette, 608-785-6322.
  • Elderly, disabled man would benefit from a chest freezer to store home-delivered meals. Call Michael, 608-518-0306.
  • Individual returning to school would benefit from a laptop computer. Call Mara, 608-780-7524.
  • The Exchange is in need of gently used dressers, couches and lounge chairs; also accepting mattresses in excellent condition. Please call 608-301-5345 or email theexchange@shelterdevelopment.org. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs sticky rice, vermicelli glass noodles and rice noodles, coconut milk, granola bars and other individually wrapped snack items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
  • WAFER food pantry is in need of canned soups, whole grain pasta and personal care items. Items can be dropped off at 403 Causeway Blvd. For more information, call 608-782-6003.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

