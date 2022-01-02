 Skip to main content
For Goodness’ Sake

For Goodness' Sake: Treadmill, transport and packaged snacks needed

  • 0
Treadmill, transport and packaged snacks needed

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Individual needs treadmill, call Pa Kou at 608-317-8024.
  • Individual needs electric scooter, call Christine at 608-785-3625.
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs sticky rice, vermicelli glass noodles and rice noodles, coconut milk, granola bars and other individually wrapped snack items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

