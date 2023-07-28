Grandparent caring for grandchild needs washing machine. Call Danielle 608-792-9936
11 year old boy seeks fishing equipment: pole, left handed reel, tackle box, hooks, line, bobbers, sinkers. Call Jackie 608-792-4380
Individual would benefit from a basketball. Call Jessie 616-516-6818
Hunger Taskforce Food Bank needs: pasta sauce, pasta, rice, boxed meals, and cereal. Items can be dropped off at 1240 Clinton St, La Crosse M-F 8a-3p or call 608-793-1002
Volunteers needed for Back to School project. Call Rob at Catholic Charities for more information, 608-461-1073