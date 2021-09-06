 Skip to main content
For Goodness' Sake: Women's clothes, house supplies needed
For Goodness' Sake: Women's clothes, house supplies needed

contributed by Roy Burkhalter

The For Goodness’ Sake program, administered by La Crosse County, provides donated household goods to the needy. The phone numbers listed are for local agency contacts, not the person in need. This week’s needs include:

  • Woman needs shirts size 4x, jeans size 26-tall, shoes size 12-wide, and a sock slider aid. Call Katie, 608-789-7847
  • The Hunger Taskforce Food bank needs soup, canned fruit and baking items. Drop off items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse, or call 608-793-1003.
  • The Exchange is in high need of pillows, cleaning supplies, buckets, bath towels, A/C window units and fans. Donations can be dropped off from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from at 1009 Fourth St. S., La Crosse. For more information, visit www.theexchangelacrosse.org.

Do you have an item that you’d like to donate, but you don’t see it listed today? E-mail SundayFGSneeds@lacrossecounty.org to notify social workers of your donations.

