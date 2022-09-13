Forbes names Mayo best employer in Wisconsin

Forbes and Statista, a market research firm, recently named Mayo Clinic Health System the No. 1 Best Employer in Wisconsin as part of a state-by-state ranking of large employers.

The firm conducted this research by interviewing 70,000 people in the U.S. who work for companies with greater than 500 employees.

“I am so proud to work alongside our remarkable staff who are living the Mayo Clinic values every day,” says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin. “This recognition can give prospective employees the assurance that they will be joining a great place to work.”

Mayo Clinic in Arizona was also named the No. 1 Best Employer in Arizona. Mayo Clinic also was ranked the No. 3 Best Employer in Minnesota, where the organization is also the state’s largest employer.

“Being named the top employer in the state of Wisconsin is a testament to our amazing, dedicated teams at Mayo Clinic Health System who are focused tirelessly on the needs of our patients,” says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We are delighted to be the employer of choice while also focused on transforming community care.”

The recognition as top employers arrives as Mayo looks to hire for impending growth in Arizona, Wisconsin and other locations. A new patient tower will open in December at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Arizona as part of a capital expansion project. Construction also began earlier this year for a new 70-bed hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

The methodology to arrive at the Best Employers in each state included anonymous surveys allowing respondents to freely share their opinions about employers. They were asked about their work environment, safety, competitive compensation, openness to telecommuting, opportunities for advancement and likelihood to recommend their employer to others.

This is the fourth year that Forbes commissioned this research, and 1,382 employers were named to the Best Employer list across the country.

To learn more about a life-changing career at Mayo Clinic, visit the Mayo Clinic Careers website.