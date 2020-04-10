Forecast calls for snowy Easter in La Crosse, Winona area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spring will be on hold for the next week in the La Crosse and Winona area, with snow likely Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Saturday will be cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Easter Sunday will have a windy and rainy start, with snow forecast by evening.

A band of heavy snow is possible, but forecasters are unsure of exact locations or amounts.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will only reach the 30s, with 40s expected by Thursday. Lows each day will be in the 20s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0