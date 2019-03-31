Forecast: Flood of 2019 could reach be one of five worst on record

Get ready for a big week along our big river.
The Mississippi River flooding in La Crosse will near top five all time when the crest nears 15 feet on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The fifth-highest flood level was measured at 15.01 feet in 1997. The record, of course, was the flood of ’65 — 17.9 feet.
The river was measured at 13.91 feet Saturday afternoon. Flood stage is 12 feet.
Tributaries continue to back up. At 15 feet on the Mississippi, the Viterbo baseball and soccer complex between Hwy. 16 and the La Crosse River marsh faces a flood risk.
In Winona, the crest is predicted to reach 17.9 feet Thursday. The fifth-highest on record is 17.91 feet in 1952.
The record — also the flood of ’65 — was 20.77 feet.
The river had reached 16.52 feet in Winona Saturday afternoon. Flood stage is 13 feet.
Of course, the forecast could have an impact.
The weather service predicts we could see a flurry Tuesday, and rain and possibly snow could fall periodically from Wednesday afternoon into Friday.
Never mind all the water — the weather service issued a burn warning Saturday because of breezy conditions and low humidity, raising concerns of fire.
