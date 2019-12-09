Forecast: Icy roads in La Crosse area today, bitterly cold temperatures tonight

Icy spots are developing on untreated surfaces this morning where temperatures are below freezing. The ongoing drizzle will transition to snow later this morning, ending by the evening. Roads and sidewalks may become slippery.

In addition, much colder weather will invade the area tonight into early Thursday, with the first sub-zero temperatures of the season expected in many areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week.

