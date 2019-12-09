Forecast: Icy roads in La Crosse area today, bitterly cold temperatures tonight

Icy spots are developing on untreated surfaces this morning where temperatures are below freezing. The ongoing drizzle will transition to snow later this morning, ending by the evening. Roads and sidewalks may become slippery.
In addition, much colder weather will invade the area tonight into early Thursday, with the first sub-zero temperatures of the season expected in many areas.
Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week.
Key links when winter weather strikes
Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditions • National Weather Service office in La Crosse • La Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage map • Great Rivers 211
2019 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
2019 Rotary Lights display atop Grandad Bluff
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.
