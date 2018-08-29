Forecast: More rain could be on the way in La Crosse area

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
There’s potential bad news for people in areas dealing with flooding from storms early this week: More rain is on the way.

As of midday Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecast called for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the La Crosse area, mostly before 1 p.m. Friday, with a 60 percent chance of rainfall Friday evening.

The Friday morning rainfall forecast predicts less than a 10th of an inch, with higher amounts expected from thunderstorms, and the evening total was expected to range from a quarter to half an inch.

And the chance of rain extends past the weekend.

Todd Shea, National Weather Service

Shea

“I think it’s certainly a concern that the weather pattern that we’re going to go back into is similar to what we just went through, and it could continue into next week,” said Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with the weather service in La Crosse. “I think we would all want it to go to a dryer pattern for a while.”

Shea said the weather system starting Friday might not bring rain all day every day, but more precipitation seems likely, with thunderstorms and the heavier rainfalls they carry are expected. “We just don’t’ know exactly where they’re going to set up,” he said.

The NWS office will be keeping a close eye on those rain totals in case additional flood alerts would need to be issued.

Future flood advisories, watches and warnings could look different under a NWS consolidation and reformatting proposal. Currently, the NWS offers advisories, watches and warnings for a general geographical area, for portions of rivers, for coastal flooding and lakeshore flooding, and in some places there could be overlapping notices sent out.

The watch and warning notices also include a separate category for flash flooding.

Under the proposed changes, the four advisory categories and five watch categories would be boiled down to one notice. In the flood warning category, the area, river, coastal and lakeshore warnings would be consolidated into one, but there would still be a separate flash flood warning.

The NWS also is looking at reformatting the notices, changing them all so they provide information in this order: what, where, when and “impacts.”

The NWS is has a short online survey set up at weather.gov to take public input on the changes.

