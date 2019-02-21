Another day, another 4 to 6 inches of snow Wednesday, with our familiar mix of rural school closings, shoveling, sloppy roadways — yes, we know the drill.
But there’s relief forecast for Thursday and Friday.
We could reach 30 Thursday with sunshine.
Friday could bring 36 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Then, more fun awaits: Some freezing rain, sleet and snow should arrive late Friday or early Saturday, with precipitation expectation throughout the day and night into early Sunday.
It’s February. You were expecting golf weather?
Feb. 20: Cass Street in La Crosse
Feb. 20: Main Street in La Crosse
Feb. 19: Houska Park
Feb. 19: Forrest Hills
Feb. 16: Mount La Crosse
Feb. 14: 17th Street
Feb. 13: Lake Winona
Feb. 13: UW-La Crosse
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Feb. 12: North Side of La Crosse
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Feb. 12: State Street
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Feb. 12: North Side of La Crosse
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Feb. 12: State Street
Feb. 12: West Avenue
Feb. 12: Avon Street
Feb. 12: Jackson County farm
Feb. 12: Jackson County farm
Feb. 12: Jackson County farm
Feb. 11: Mount La Crosse
Feb. 7: Dahl Automotive
Feb. 5: Downtown La Crosse
Feb. 4: Ice fishing
Jan. 25: Cass Street Bridge
Jan. 24: Mississippi River
Jan. 23: Forest Hills Golf Course
Jan. 23: St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral
Jan. 22: UW-La Crosse campus
Jan. 21: Forest Hills Gold Course
Jan. 18: State Street in La Crosse
Jan. 18: State Road in La Crosse
Jan. 17: La Crosse River marsh
Jan. 9: Mount La Crosse
Jan. 8: Municipal Boat Harbor
Jan. 2: Myrick Park
