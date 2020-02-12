Former Gundersen CEO named visiting scholar at Viterbo University

An author, globe trotter and former Gundersen Health System CEO is bringing his extensive experiences and expertise to the students of Viterbo University this month, serving as the school’s newest visiting scholar.
Dr. Jeff Thompson, introduced to Viterbo staff in January, has been announced as the 2020 spring semester visiting scholar for Viterbo’s D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership. Having recently returned from a multi-week research trip to Antarctica, Thompson will now begin leading classes on health-care management and servant leadership as well as guest lecturing.
“I am excited about doing this,” Thompson said. “The appeal is, I believe Viterbo has many great educators and leaders, and I think it has an opportunity to do great things. I think changing the course of someone’s life is an important activity to lean into.”
Viterbo has hosted guest scholars for more than 15 years, many international, including Abraham Haim of the Sephardic Jewish Council of Jerusalem and Russian scholar Alex Soloviev. Thompson is a novel choice for visiting scholar due to both his locality and work history.
“Sometimes we have these resources right in our own community that are amazing,” said Rick Kyte, director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. “One of the things that makes him unique for us is he’s not coming out of an academic background. He’s coming from professional practice. I think this will be very beneficial to our students. That’s the main thing we’re looking for in visiting scholars, people who can help students visualize what they will encounter in their careers. That’s really the key.”
Thompson, who Kyte says provides “a real emphasis on building a good culture and knowledge on how to do that,” has made positive impacts both in the Coulee Region and around the world.
During his 14 years as CEO of Gundersen Health System, Thompson helped implement an electronic health record system, expanded care for patients with mental illness and assisted in making Gundersen an environmentally responsible health care institution, with the hospital in 2014, Thompson’s last year as CEO, becoming the nation’s first health-care system to become energy independent, offsetting 100 percent of its fossil fuel usage with locally produced energy.
In 2017, Thompson published “Lead True: Live Your Values, Build Your People, Inspire Your Community” and has during the past three years presented his ideas on health care, business management and climate change at Harvard University and the Aspen Institute’s Aspen Ideas Festival, as well as traveling to countries, including China and Brazil, to discuss the establishment of environmentally friendly health-care practices.
As visiting scholar, Thompson hopes to serve as a support to all members of the Viterbo campus.
“My goal is to be at the end of my time as a visiting scholar and have both faculty and students say, ‘That was helpful,” Thompson says.
