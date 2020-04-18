Former Gundersen medical assistant making hundreds of face masks despite debilitating health issues

Mandi Wolfe was devastated to leave Gundersen Health System three years ago after developing a rare nerve disorder, but despite her constant pain, it's the health of her former co-workers that has been on her mind these past six weeks.
Wolfe, 44, of Onalaska, served as a medical assistant at Gundersen for five years before going on disability in spring 2017 after developing complex regional pain syndrome several months prior.
The condition is excruciating -- "If you hollowed out my leg and filled it with lighter fluid and set it on fire, that's my baseline" — Wolfe says, leaving her mainly homebound long before COVID-19 infiltrated the world.
Yet Wolfe is one whose concern is for others, not herself, and when the coronavirus reached Wisconsin in February she worried for her family, friends and former colleagues.
Pulling up a YouTube tutorial and setting up her sewing machine, Wolfe went to work making about 90 fabric masks for loved ones, acquaintances and friends of friends.
After learning healthcare providers were using the cloth coverings to extend the life of their N95 respirators, Wolfe reached out to her former employer on March 23 — the week after La Crosse County reported its first case of COVID-19 — to offer her aid.
"They said, 'Yes, absolutely,'" says Wolfe, who, using a pattern provided by Gundersen, made 80 masks for the hospital.
The achievement, and speed in which Wolfe accomplished it, are especially remarkable given her lack of sewing experience and need for frequent, sometimes days-long breaks when her pain, which is present "24-7" becomes unbearable.
Her debilitating condition, however, has not put a stop to Wolfe's mission. Currently awaiting a shipment of 50 yards of elastic, she plans to make another 100 masks for Gundersen, a workplace she enjoyed with colleagues she adored.
"I absolutely loved my job -- I miss it," Wolfe said. "If (health) circumstances hadn't happened, I would one hundred thousand percent still be working in my job. Since I can't be there in person, I want to be there for them this way."
Given her own ailment, Wolfe has been cautious about the packages she brings into her home, spraying every box with sanitizer and letting it sit a day or two before opening it with gloves and disinfecting the sewing materials inside. True to her compassionate nature, Wolfe doesn't forget about the health of the delivery people, offering them masks of their own.
"This gives me something to do to feel like I'm helping," Wolfe says. "It makes me feel needed. I just really hope everyone stays safe and stays positive. I'm going to keep (making masks) as long as I can for everyone."
Community members interested in making fabric masks for Gundersen Health System may call Gundersen Medical Foundation at 608-775-6600 or visit www.gundersenhealth.org/COVID-support to learn more.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
