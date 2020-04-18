Former Gundersen medical assistant making hundreds of face masks despite debilitating health issues

The achievement, and speed in which Wolfe accomplished it, are especially remarkable given her lack of sewing experience and need for frequent, sometimes days-long breaks when her pain, which is present "24-7" becomes unbearable.

Her debilitating condition, however, has not put a stop to Wolfe's mission. Currently awaiting a shipment of 50 yards of elastic, she plans to make another 100 masks for Gundersen, a workplace she enjoyed with colleagues she adored.

"I absolutely loved my job -- I miss it," Wolfe said. "If (health) circumstances hadn't happened, I would one hundred thousand percent still be working in my job. Since I can't be there in person, I want to be there for them this way."

Given her own ailment, Wolfe has been cautious about the packages she brings into her home, spraying every box with sanitizer and letting it sit a day or two before opening it with gloves and disinfecting the sewing materials inside. True to her compassionate nature, Wolfe doesn't forget about the health of the delivery people, offering them masks of their own.

"This gives me something to do to feel like I'm helping," Wolfe says. "It makes me feel needed. I just really hope everyone stays safe and stays positive. I'm going to keep (making masks) as long as I can for everyone."