A former GundersenAIR pilot will cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers with extra appreciation this year after a life-changing incident at a baseball game last summer.

Last June, John Clements, a former pilot in the Army and more recently for GundersenAIR, and his wife, Rhonda, made the trek from their home in Onalaska to Washington, D.C., to visit their adult sons. On June 11, the four cheered on the Brewers as they played against the Nationals.

“My wife and I exercised at the hotel’s fitness studio that morning and then walked to the stadium. I felt great,” said John.

In an instant, his life changed

Then, the 59-year-old’s life changed as he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

He said, “Later, my wife would tell me she heard a rumbling noise, looked at me and I was slumped over.”

That rumbling noise is called agonal breathing — and it’s a sign that something is terribly wrong.

“Agonal breathing is the medical term for gasping for air,” says Dr. Wah Wah Htun, interventional cardiologist at Gundersen. “This is a sign that the person is very ill. The gasping may appear conscious, but it’s actually a reflex.”

“John started turning blue, then gray. Within seconds, one of our sons had him on the ground,” said Rhonda. “It was surreal.”

Bystanders jumped into action; doctors saved his life.

Two fans at the game — a fire department captain and an emergency room nurse — rushed to John’s side and began performing CPR. Emergency responders arrived and continued CPR for 20 minutes. They shocked him using a defibrillator four times.

“I thought, this is it. I’m going to be alone,” said Rhonda, who along with their sons, was led to another area as John received care.

By the time he was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, John was breathing. Doctors placed a stent in his right coronary artery, and he spent three nights in the hospital.

“As a medical pilot, I would witness crews save someone’s life in the helicopter, but over time, I almost grew numb to these life-saving events,” said John. “This experience gave me a whole new respect and empathy for others — and their families — going through an emergency.”

Small tweaks, big changes

Just five days after his heart attack, John and Rhonda returned to Onalaska — by train, as doctors advised him not to fly or drive — and he began cardiac rehab at Gundersen.

“I learned so much about diet and exercise,” said John. “I was healthy before the heart attack, but since then, I’ve made small tweaks that have added up to big changes. For example, instead of grabbing a soda, I’ll drink water.”

“At cardiac rehab, exercise physiologists monitor patients’ heart rates and blood pressures and then, gradually and safely, increase the exercise level,” said Dr. Htun. “Patients can see their progression and feel confident to continue exercising when cardiac rehab ends.”

The Brewers take on the Nationals in July. You can bet John will be cheering them on, grateful to be here for another season.