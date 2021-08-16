 Skip to main content
Former La Crosse Diocese leader Cardinal Burke hospitalized with COVID-19
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe bless

Cardinal Raymond Burke blesses worshipers Tuesday during a procession at a Mass celebrating the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Church of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in South La Crosse.

The former leader of the Diocese of La Crosse is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a post on his social media shared over the weekend.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, who was bishop of the diocese between 1995-2004, is currently on a ventilator due to the virus, just a few days after testing positive.

"Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress," a tweet from Saturday, Aug. 14 states. Burke wrote in a tweet just four days earlier revealing that he had tested positive.

"I wish to inform you that I have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery," the tweet said.

Burke has been a skeptic of the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic, critical of vaccine mandates and sharing conspiracy theories about microchips in the vaccines, according to reports.

Pope finds popularity and dissent at 2-year mark

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, former bishop of the La Crosse Diocese, was removed by Pope Francis as the Vatican's chief justice.

It's unclear whether Burke was vaccinated against the virus or not.

A Richland Center native, Burke was the mastermind behind the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, which opened in 2002. It now hosts thousands of pilgrims annually and is a regional landmark.

Burke spent his early religious studies at Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse. He served at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph the Workman and taught religion at Aquinas High School. He has a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Gregorian University.

In 1994 Burke was appointed as bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse. Afterwards he was named Archbishop in St. Louis, and throughout his time he has served several high-ranking roles in the Vatican.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

