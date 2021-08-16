Former La Crosse Diocese leader Cardinal Burke hospitalized with COVID-19

The former leader of the Diocese of La Crosse is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a post on his social media shared over the weekend.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, who was bishop of the diocese between 1995-2004, is currently on a ventilator due to the virus, just a few days after testing positive.

"Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress," a tweet from Saturday, Aug. 14 states. Burke wrote in a tweet just four days earlier revealing that he had tested positive.

"I wish to inform you that I have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery," the tweet said.