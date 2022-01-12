 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former La Crosse resident publishes first novel

Kevin Kluesner, formerly of La Crosse, has published his first book, “The Killer Sermon,” with Level Best Books.

A former outdoors writer at the Tribune, he now is administrator of the Milwaukee Mental Health Emergency Center, which is slated to open this spring.

“My novel is one of the few that is set in Milwaukee, Prairie du Chien, and other Wisconsin areas — including La Crosse,” he writes. “I think Wisconsin readers who like suspense/thrillers will especially like my novel.”

“The Killer Sermon” is now available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, IndieBound, and other booksellers — in trade paperback, Kindle, and Nook formats.

