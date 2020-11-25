Former N.J. Gov Whitman to talk election results at UW-L event

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is hosting former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman for an online discussion of the 2020 election results and the road ahead for a divided nation.

The event will be held December 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and is free to the public .

From her time as governor to her service in President George W. Bush’s cabinet, to her extensive public commentary and environmental work, hitman has earned praise from Democrats and Republicans. She provides valuable perspectives on civility, bipartisanship, leadership, and finding common ground.

For event info: https://www.uwlax.edu/calendar/?e=23353

I

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0