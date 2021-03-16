Former teacher, Roger Sahs, charged with sexual assault of a child

A longtime Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire area teacher has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

Roger Sahs, a 72-year-old Mondovi resident who has taught at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial High School and was a substitute in the Eau Claire School District this winter, had a charge filed against him in Eau Claire County Court on Friday. He was taken in ECPD custody last Tuesday.

The criminal complaint filed said a woman came forward in October 2020 and reported multiple assaults by Sahs when she was 7 years old. According to the criminal complaint, Sahs would make her sit on his lap in his personal hot tub and then fondle her. At one point during a sleepover at his house, she woke up to find him on top of her. The woman said these events made her feel “scared and angry.”

Sahs denied all of the allegations made against him when questioned by detectives and said the idea of committing the alleged crimes sickened him.

“I would never do that, that’s made up,” Sahs said. “I think pedophiles are scum.”

Cathy Greenseth, MACS director of communications, said the alleged instances did not occur while Sahs was an employee at McDonell Central Catholic High School.