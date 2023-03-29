University of Wisconsin-La Crosse English professor Ronald Burman had a passion for the arts, and his passion will fund artistic expression in the area for years to come.

The La Crosse Community Foundation announced Tuesday that Burman left behind a $3.2 million gift to advance local arts education. The announcement was made during a press conference at Gallery 1802 in La Crosse.

“This is one of the largest gifts La Crosse Community Foundation has ever received,” said foundation chief executive officer Jamie Schloegel.

The gift was made public two months after Burman’s death Jan. 5. He and his wife, Valerie, who died in 2010, shared a love of art and culture and were generous contributors to the community prior to the bequest. Schloegel estimated that the bequest brings the couple’s total giving to $4 million.

“It’s difficult to fathom the number of young artists who will benefit from Ron’s vision and generosity,” Schloegel said. “He left a charitable legacy that will have an incredible impact in the greater La Crosse area and beyond.”

The donation will be divided among four foundations:

Valerie Burman Arts Plus Scholarship Fund. It awards three scholarships annually to area high school graduates seeking a double major in arts and a related field, such as education.

Valerie Burman Master of Fine Arts Fellowship. It provides a fellowship scholarship to students pursuing a master of fine arts at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Ronald & Valerie Burman Fund for Visual Arts. The fund was established days before Burman died and will support the Coulee Regional Alliance for the Visual Arts. It will provide scholarships for aspiring artists in grades 6-12 to purchase art supplies, memberships to local art museums and galleries and art classes.

American Friends Service Society. It will support an arts fellowship for a student in the Midwest.

Burman’s donation will allow the four organizations to distribute $180,000 annually.

“This will support some really incredible art education in the La Crosse community,” Schloegel said.

Mark Halter, owner of Gallery 1802 and president of the Fund for Visual Arts board of directors, said the local funding will attract artists to the area.

“It’s going to have a very big impact,” Halter said. “I can see the Coulee Region being an artists’ colony.”

He said the funding fills an important need. He said young people need access to the arts “regardless of socioeconomic factors.”

“Arts education funding has fallen dramatically in the last 10 years, but it still plays a critical role in culture and humanity,” Halter said. “It transcends language barriers, fosters empathy and broadens perspectives. It’s how we tell our stories as a society.”

