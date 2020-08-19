Former West Salem superintendent launches run for state superintendent based on 'readiness'

The state superintendent position will open up next spring after current Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said she wouldn't run. She was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to finish his term after his election as governor.

Typically, those in the state's top education job serve a four-year term after being elected in a nonpartisan race, held the spring after the presidential election.

Both Briggs and Underly are supporters of Evers and advocates for public education, and Gunderson will join them in those efforts, leaving the race without a Republican-backed candidate for now.

But whoever fills the spot next spring will be taking on a school system that will likely have spent its entire year navigating a pandemic. Gunderson said his strengths make him the perfect candidate to take that head-on.

"One of my strengths is the ability to be a visionary, to see where we're headed, to be able to help people craft a vision of what they think is possible, and marshalling people around that," he said.

With that in mind, Gunderson's platform for his statewide campaign is getting schools ready and focusing on the long-term vision for Wisconsin's public schools.