Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House canceled

After much consideration, Fort McCoy leadership has determined that, because of ongoing safety precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not the time to host an Armed Forces Day Open House.

Instead, the installation will focus on other smaller community outreach opportunities this year.

The Armed Forces Day Open House is held annually on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May. The heart of the celebration is the installation’s Commemorative Area, which features the History Center, five World War II-era buildings, the Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

While Fort McCoy never closed for training during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to promote resiliency through programming and activities, the risk for such a large-scale event that draws thousands of visitors to the post was deemed to be too great. Risk-mitigation measures remain in place as Fort McCoy prepares for a robust and vibrant 2021 training season.