Fort McCoy celebrates Army's 246th birthday

The 2021 observance of the Army’s 246th birthday was held June 11 at Fort McCoy with hundreds of Fort McCoy community members participating.
Observance events were coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
Events were more like 2019 than 2020, which was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2021, the celebration at Fort McCoy with a 5K run that started at Rumple Fitness Center. Dozens of service members and Fort McCoy community members participated in the run that took participants throughout the installation’s cantonment area.
“We had approximately 250 people participate, which is one of the best turnouts we’ve ever had,” said Julie Pressler, recreation programmer with DFMWR. “There were many soldiers who are here for training right now who ran as a unit. ... There were also people who participated with their dogs, and there were families participating as well.”
The run was considered a “fun run” where people participated to mainly celebrate the Army’s birthday.
“We did a staggered run just to continue with COVID safety measures,” Pressler said. “It was also pretty hot outside so we looked after everyone for safety in that as well.”
As the run was going on, over at McCoy’s Community Center a drive-thru breakfast was held from 7 to 9 a.m. Visitors received a birthday cupcake and t-shirt.
Karla Rynes, supervisory recreational specialist, helped coordinate the breakfast and said it was very successful.
“We had 468 visitors for the breakfast,” Rynes said. “It was great to see so many of our community members stop by and participate, too, as we celebrated the Army’s birthday.”
DFMWR also had free car washes available for the Fort McCoy community. A free code as posted to the DFMWR Instagram and Twitter pages. “We had 146 people take advantage of the free car wash, as well,” Rynes said.
In addition to DFMWR events, Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area was open for visitors on both June 11 and 12 for community members to see. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts as the Commemorative Area.
The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story, said Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.
“For the two days we were open, we had quite a few visitors,” Holliday said. “From what I have seen from our visitors to the area, I think they have this feeling that we have a hidden treasure of history at Fort McCoy that so many people are connected to. All ages have positive feedback on what they see, and I enjoy the stories that are told.
“Fort McCoy is just a portion of the Army’s long history, but we have had an impactful role throughout our 112 years as an installation,” Holliday said. “History is our foundation and to celebrate the Army birthday is to celebrate our history.”
Armywide, on the actual birthday June 14, there were many other virtual and video events that were available to the Fort McCoy community as well as the general public. These events included a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Army birthday cake-cutting ceremony, and much more.
Rynes said as things continue to improve after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army birthday celebration on post will only get better.
“We’re looking forward to having more events in the future,” Rynes said.
Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.