Fort McCoy celebrates Army's 246th birthday

“For the two days we were open, we had quite a few visitors,” Holliday said. “From what I have seen from our visitors to the area, I think they have this feeling that we have a hidden treasure of history at Fort McCoy that so many people are connected to. All ages have positive feedback on what they see, and I enjoy the stories that are told.

“Fort McCoy is just a portion of the Army’s long history, but we have had an impactful role throughout our 112 years as an installation,” Holliday said. “History is our foundation and to celebrate the Army birthday is to celebrate our history.”

Armywide, on the actual birthday June 14, there were many other virtual and video events that were available to the Fort McCoy community as well as the general public. These events included a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Army birthday cake-cutting ceremony, and much more.

Rynes said as things continue to improve after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army birthday celebration on post will only get better.

“We’re looking forward to having more events in the future,” Rynes said.

Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.