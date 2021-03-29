Fort McCoy celebrates Women's History Month with female Army Ranger

In honor of Women’s History Month, Fort McCoy recently hosted an online observance featuring one of the first female Army Rangers.

Capt. Shaye Haver was one of the first two women to complete Army Ranger School after it was opened to women in 2015. She participated in a question-and-answer session with Fort McCoy Soldiers and employees over Microsoft Teams.

Haver said that while she faced challenges going into a field that hadn’t accepted women before, she was extremely focused on doing her best and becoming a valuable member of the team.

“I knew I was going to be expected to perform in a certain way. And so I took that very seriously. I prepared myself very seriously,” Haver said. “I was dead set on not being the weakest link, and so therefore I threw myself into being competent and tactically proficient.”

She said, however, that along the way, both in Ranger School and back home at her unit, she learned that it was also important to build relationships. She said she had to learn that she didn’t always need to be the best and that she could rely on support from her team members when she needed it.