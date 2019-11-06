{{featured_button_text}}

Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commander of the 88th Readiness Division and senior commander of Fort McCoy, received a commendation Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers and state legislators in Madison.

The division was recognized for receiving the Gold Award in the Army Reserve’s national Army Community of Excellence program. The ACOE program recognizes U.S. Army Reserve organizations with outstanding achievements in areas of leadership, strategy, customer service, analysis, people empowerment and operational efficacy.

The division has received the Gold award in every year it was eligible over the past decade.

