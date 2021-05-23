Fort McCoy Commemorative Area open to public

Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The Commemorative Area consists of the Equipment Park, five World War II-era buildings with historical displays, the History Center, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. The History Center and World War II-era buildings contain artifacts dating from Fort McCoy’s inception in 1909 to present day.

Members of the public must present valid photo IDs to receive a visitor’s pass to come on to the installation. On Fridays, visit the Visitor Control Center next to the main gate. On Saturdays, present your ID to the main gate guards.

For more information on visitors’ passes, call the Visitor Control Center at 608-388-4988.

Fort McCoy will follow directed COVID risk mitigation measures throughout the summer open hours.

Groups of 15 or more may schedule tours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at 608-388-2407.

