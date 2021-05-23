Fort McCoy Commemorative Area open to public

The Commemorative Area consists of the Equipment Park, five World War II-era buildings with historical displays, the History Center, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. The History Center and World War II-era buildings contain artifacts dating from Fort McCoy’s inception in 1909 to present day.
Members of the public must present valid photo IDs to receive a visitor’s pass to come on to the installation. On Fridays, visit the Visitor Control Center next to the main gate. On Saturdays, present your ID to the main gate guards.
For more information on visitors’ passes, call the Visitor Control Center at 608-388-4988.
Fort McCoy will follow directed COVID risk mitigation measures throughout the summer open hours.
Groups of 15 or more may schedule tours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at 608-388-2407.
Stained-glass panels depicting campaign ribbons accent a memorial to World War II at The Highground near Neillsville. The park is located on a ridge in Clark County, is free, open year-round and offers stunning views of Clark County and beyond.
David Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran who served stateside from 1970 to 1972 during the Vietnam War, visits "Fragments," a statue at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville. The work features wind chimes inscribed with the names of 1,244 Wisconsin soldiers killed or missing in action. Johnson's brother, Charles, of Marshfield, is among those on the chimes.
The rifle of a bronze sculpture honoring Persian Gulf military veterans and their families is strung with mementos from visitors at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. The park, dedicated in 1988, is privately funded and gets between 150,000 and 175,000 visitors a year. Admission is free.
Among the items in the library at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville is an eight-inch thick scrapbook stuffed with Wisconsin newspaper clippings and photographs from 1967 and 1968 about the Vietnam War. The scrapbook, stories about war veterans and more than 15,000 military books fill the shelves of the library.
Don Quicker, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park treasurer and one of the originators of the park, is reflected in a display of military artifacts in The Highground's learning center in Neillsville. The center, established in 2010, includes a museum, library, archives and a wall of photos of those from Wisconsin killed or missing in action during the Vietnam War.
Water flows through the "Fountain of Tears" sculpture at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville. The three-element work features a GI holding dog tags of his fallen comrade with his other hand resting on a helmet and impaled rifle. Symbolic tears flow through the fountain under the bridge and into a pond where the wife and child of the fallen soldier sit holding a folded American flag.
Dedicated to women Air Force service pilots who served in WWII, a statue of a woman pilot looking skyward honors the efforts of the WASPs at The Highground. A World War II memorial can be seen in the background.
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park executive director Jon Weiler, left, and treasurer Don Quicker take in a view of the grounds of the memorial in Neillsville, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The park features memorials to veterans and their families from World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf, as well as tributes to Native Americans and women who served in conflicts. Four miles of hiking trails offer expansive views of the surrounding landscape. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
An exact replica of the Liberty Bell is displayed on the grounds of The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Visitors are offered the opportunity to ring the bell, which sends a resounding peal throughout the grounds. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Cast in bronze, the Military Working Dog Tribute shares space on the grounds of The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. Pictured is Al Laughlin, who served in Korea from late 1955 to early 1957 as a dog handler.
Bamboo-shaped bronze rods inscribed with the names of Wisconsin soldiers lost during the Vietnam War comprise a wind chime feature of a sculpture titled "Fragments" at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. The statue was the first in the park that was dedicated in 1988.
Featuring a Native American soldier in jungle fatigues holding a rifle in one hand and an Eagle Feather Staff in the other, The National Native American Vietnam Veterans Memorial honors soldiers of Native American ancestry at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Preparing to mark its 30th anniversary, The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, Wis. continues honor the service of military members and their families with an array of poignant and evocative tribute displays and exhibits.
