Fort McCoy eyed for Afghan refugees

Fort McCoy housed 14,000 Cuban refugees who were relocated after the 1980 Mariel boat lift. Roughly 2,500 civilians and 450 military personnel work at the installation, located on 60,000 acres between Sparta and Tomah.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office captain Chris Weaver said Monday his office hasn't been notified by the federal government about any refugee placement.

"We haven't been contacted by Fort McCoy or the Department of Defense," Weaver said. "We haven't met with anybody."

The office of Congressman Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, didn't confirm whether refugees are coming to Fort McCoy, but Kind said in a statement that the installation was ready to handle an influx, if necessary.

"As we wait for further details regarding this ongoing situation, I have full confidence in our outstanding service members at Fort McCoy and stand ready to work with local, state and federal leaders to assist however possible," Kind said.

He said the U.S. has an obligation to Afghans who risked their lives to support the American military effort.

"We cannot abandon them now — every effort must be made to ensure their safety," Kind said.

