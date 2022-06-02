Fort McCoy hosts local law enforcement leaders

Just days after Fort McCoy held the Armed Forces Day Open House where thousands of people visited the post, installation leaders held a special Community Leader Engagement on May 24 for local law enforcement leaders from several Wisconsin cities near the installation.

More than a dozen of those leaders from Monroe County, La Crosse County, Sparta, Black River Falls, and other nearby municipalities gathered at Fort McCoy to see the post’s mission first-hand.

“Community Leader Engagements like this one allow for our local and regional leaders to develop a better understanding of the mission that Fort McCoy supports, and this specific event offers the added benefit of highlighting some outstanding training venues available to our local law enforcement agencies,” said Christopher Hanson of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office which helped organize the engagement.

“Our Community Leader Engagement events are part of an award-winning program developed to strengthen ties with regional and local communities and give them a more thorough overview of what Fort McCoy is all about,” Hanson said. “Previous engagements were invaluable to improving support and cooperation with the installation during Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome, which made our job here at Fort McCoy much easier.”

During their visit, the community leaders received a driving tour of the installation and made stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, training areas on North Post, Garrison Headquarters, and McCoy’s Community Center where they received a lunch.

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss led the engagement visit and he was accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, Hanson, Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell, Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday, and several other garrison personnel.

Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”

It’s also possibly important for community leaders to see the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.

The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a training plethora of training capabilities for service members.

“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”

More Community Leader Engagements are planned, Hanson said.

