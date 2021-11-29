Fort McCoy offers newborn classes to Afghan guests

Task Force McCoy recently offered its first Welcome Baby class to Afghan evacuee women with newborns as an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of newborn care and to support the women through the resettlement process.

The class, hosted at the Women's Resource Center here, is part of Operation Allies Welcome and covered topics such as postpartum depression, meditation, soothing a crying baby, safe sleep, nutrition and hygiene.

"We wanted to help our new mothers feel supported, as well as have some basic information about caring for themselves and their new baby," explained Julia Yeary, a clinical social worker who volunteers with Task Force McCoy. "Having a new baby is always a huge life event. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), one out of eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. With living in a war-torn country, then the extreme stress caused by the evacuation, we know these mothers' risk for postpartum depression is even higher."

The vision for the Women's Resource Center is to serve as a safe space for these mothers and their children. This includes tending to some of the planning details, such as sending invitations to new mothers, providing transportation to and from the class, and providing childcare for older siblings. The volunteer teachers hope these classes will equip Afghan women to care for their children, specifically as they start the resettlement process in America.

"They're actually very happy," explained a Task Force McCoy translator. "They're very appreciative of what we do here for them. From keeping their child, helping them and especially since everybody's been giving them moral support, and the kids are being well taken care of."

The class was created after Maj. Rebecca Brawner, Task Force McCoy Team Lead for Women's Issues and one of the founders of the Women's Resource Center here, saw a need for classes specific to women and child rearing. Two clinic social workers who assist at Fort McCoy volunteered to teach classes for the new moms.

The volunteer teachers said they hope these classes will give Afghan women the knowledge and support they need to care for their children as they start the resettlement process in America.

"We really wanted to help these new mothers feel supported as they focus on parenting their baby in this new country," said Yeary. "We also want them to know where to go to get additional support if needed."

With some of the women being first-time moms, the class also gives them the opportunity to ask professionals questions or raise concerns they have about their newborn.

"I love seeing these moms with their babies," said Yeary. "You can see the love and pride they have as they hold their babies, and their babies are gorgeous. We want these little ones to have the best start in life possible."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0