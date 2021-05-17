Fort McCoy plants 5,000 trees in time for Arbor Day

As part of the annual Arbor Day observance, Fort McCoy community members planted 400 red pines April 30 near Pine View Campground at the installation.

Child Development Center students and parents joined in on the event, learning how to properly plant trees and about the importance of planting trees.

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch coordinated the event. Forester Charles Mentzel said the new trees, along with another 4,600 planted earlier by Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, will be a nice addition to the campground.

"These trees will aid the campground with a visual screen, blocking wind and reducing noise for many years to come," Mentzel said.

According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates back to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854. The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain.

Morton later became editor of the state's first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska.