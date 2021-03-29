Fort McCoy’s economic impact nearly $1.5B during fiscal year 2020

Fort McCoy supported training for 60,054 troops in FY 2020, which ran from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. The training population included reserve- and active-component personnel from throughout the military. And although more than half the fiscal year was affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of training for months at Fort McCoy, the installation rallied in the fourth quarter of the year to bring training back.

Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch, said the pandemic changed everything when planning training. After training halted in April 2020, it restarted in July and grew significantly all the way through September.

“It was a herculean effort by everyone on our team to get this training back and to keep it going,” Sharp said. “After we stopped the training, we were busy getting units rescheduled and back here starting in July. We had to work with travel restrictions in mind as well as COVID-19 safety precautions.”

The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a training plethora of training capabilities for service members.