Fort McCoy soldiers ‘Adopt-A-Highway’

Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 291st Infantry Regiment (1-291) assembled near Sparta on May 26 to support the start of their unit’s commitment to support Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program.

The Fort McCoy-based unit, which is part of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, adopted a 2.3-mile segment of Highway 21 near Sparta.

While out cleaning their section of highway, the Soldiers watched as a sign was placed alongside the highway.

Command Sgt. Maj. Latisha Turner, the battalion’s command sergeant major, said supporting the program is a great teamwork initiative for the 1-291.

“Serving the local community is something that we take pride in,” Turner said. “Our Soldiers are able to use their time towards making a positive impact in the local area. Efforts like this also boosts unit morale and team-building, which is important to us.”

The Adopt-A-Highway Program is meant for organizations to take ownership of their local highways in order to keep the community clean and beautiful, Turner said.

The 1-291 Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Mercer also said that the unit’s intent behind adopting the highway is clearly to give back to the local community. The battalion will clean the highway section three times a year.

Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway Program is the official coordination system for the “generous volunteer efforts to remove trash, recyclables, and litter from Wisconsin's roadsides,” states the program description at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/real-estate/roadsides/adopt-hwy/default.aspx.

“There are roughly 11,800 miles of state, federal and interstate highways in Wisconsin, and a large portion of the roadside areas are kept beautiful by Adopt-a-Highway volunteers.,” the website states.

