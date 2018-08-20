FORT McCOY — Fort McCoy is hosting Retiree Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Retirees from all branches of military service are welcome to attend.
The event will feature guest speakers and sessions covering updates to retiree benefits, with Army programs from 8 a.m. to noon in building 905. A benefits fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Rumpel Fitness Center, building 1122. The Fort McCoy Commemorative Area will be open for recreation.
Registration is recommended for Retiree Appreciation Day. For more information, call 800-452-0923.