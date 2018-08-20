Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FORT McCOY — Fort McCoy is hosting Retiree Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Retirees from all branches of military service are welcome to attend.

The event will feature guest speakers and sessions covering updates to retiree benefits, with Army programs from 8 a.m. to noon in building 905. A benefits fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Rumpel Fitness Center, building 1122. The Fort McCoy Commemorative Area will be open for recreation.

Registration is recommended for Retiree Appreciation Day. For more information, call 800-452-0923.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.