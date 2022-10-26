 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort McCoy trick-or-treating access limited

For the safety and security of Fort McCoy soldiers and families, trick or treating in the Fort McCoy housing area will be limited to residents, Department of Defense ID-card holders and authorized guests.

