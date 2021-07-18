Fort McCoy welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico became the new Fort McCoy command sergeant major on July 1 during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy.

DiDomenico previously served at Fort McCoy at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy.

Historically, a CSM is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit. The CSM is appointed to serve as a spokesman to address the issues of all soldiers, from enlisted to officers, from warrant officers and lieutenants to the Army’s highest positions. As such, they are the senior enlisted adviser to the commander. The exact duties vary depending on the unit commander, including observing training and talking with soldiers and their families.

Immediately prior to this assignment, she served as the senior enlisted adviser to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Deputy commanding general, Army Reserve at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.