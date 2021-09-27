Found: 2021 Oktoberfest Medallion

The 2021 Oktoberfest Medallion has been found.

Kate Lopas and John Kakacek found the 2021 Oktoberfest Medallion Monday morning under a bridge by the Marsh Trails near the Kwik Trip Distribution Center. Oktoberfest, USA announced.

Lopas works as the director of behavioral services for Chileda and Kakacek is a civil engineer, Oktoberfest, USA announced. They will collect the prize package, which includes $500 cash and a souvenir medallion from Satory Arts.

The hunt is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union. One clue per day was issued starting September 20. Clues were posted on the Oktoberfest USA Facebook and Instagram at approximately 7 a.m. each day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0