The Hugs from Hunter Foundation began when two children saw a need to comfort other children after the death of their beloved cousin and friend, Hunter Biermeier, whose life was tragically cut short by an accident in November 2011.

The organization was founded just a year later in 2012 with a mission to bring joy and support to hospitalized children and children in crisis situations.

Hunter and his family, who lived in Rochester, were close to La Crosse at the time of Hunter’s accident, where he was promptly airlifted to Gundersen Health System for emergency care. In the aftermath of the devastating loss of Hunter’s life, his family felt compelled to approach Gundersen with the idea of providing bear and blanket donations to other pediatric patients at the hospital.

The idea had started as a confirmation project by Hunter’s cousin, Marli, and her friend Molly. As the family gathered to say goodbye to Hunter, Marli noticed Hunter’s siblings didn’t have anything to help comfort them or distract them from the pain they were experiencing.

“The Gundersen Medical Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network were so supportive and helpful with planning arrangements for the first bear and blanket donation. They gave great advice on how to start a foundation of our own,” said Hunter’s grandma, Marles Overgard, or “Nana” as he would call her. “Because of the positive response we received, the Hugs from Hunter Foundation was officially created. We were committed to honoring Hunter’s memory by helping other children in need, which is exactly what he would have wanted.”

Twelve-year-old Hunter is remembered for having a fun-loving personality and a contagious smile that positively impacted everyone he met. He was best known for his love of sports, and he also excelled academically.

Hunter’s legacy of making others smile and his spirited soul continues to live on through countless Hugs from Hunter donations. Since 2012, Hugs from Hunter has donated more than 3,500 teddy bears and security blankets to pediatric patients at Gundersen. The foundation personally delivers donations to the hospital every month.

“Hugs from Hunter has helped our pediatric patient rooms feel more inviting and child-friendly,” explained Gundersen child life specialist Taryn Wheelock. “When patients see a special bear and blanket waiting on their bed when they arrive, they instantly feel more comforted and at ease.”

Wheelock also shared a story about a long-time patient who still carries her Hugs from Hunter blanket with her from childhood.

“Even as a teenager, this patient still brings her blanket to every surgery. It is very well-loved,” Wheelock said. “These items serve as meaningful symbols of positivity and security during moments that can often feel challenging for young patients.”

Hugs from Hunter provides comfort and support to children in a variety of crisis situations, be it the loss of a parent or sibling, hospitalization, loss of a home due to a fire or flooding, or urgently having to establish a new home. To support this mission, and in addition to Gundersen, the foundation has donated to numerous organizations over the years, including Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance; GundersenAIR; Ronald McDonald House; Mayo Clinic Pediatric Cardiac ICU, Trauma ICU and Transplant Center in Rochester; and the Sojourner Shelter and Gillette Children’s Hospital in the Twin Cities.

When asked what Hunter would think about the foundation’s tremendous impact on children in need, “Nana” Marles said, “Personally, I think Hunter would be very happy with the impact Hugs from Hunter has had on so many people. Hunter lived life to the fullest every day and loved making others smile. Knowing a bear and blanket made a positive difference and provided comfort to a child who really needed it would certainly make him smile.”

Learn more about the life and legacy of Hunter Biermeier and the Hugs from Hunter Foundation by visiting hugsfromhunter.org