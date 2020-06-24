Four deacons to be ordained Saturday at La Crosse cathedral

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four deacons will be ordained to the priesthood Saturday by Bishop William Patrick Callahan.

While the private Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, due to capacity restrictions, it will be streamed live at diolc.org/live.

The four deacons include Samuel McCarty, Joseph Richards, Levi Schmitt and Daniel Williams.

McCarty, the son of Kyle and Margee McCarty, attended St. Michael Parish in Wausau, Wis., and is the oldest of six children.

The encouragement for his vocation came primarily from the witness of several priests and his family was also a big influence. He now looks forward to spreading the good news of Jesus Christ and being a vessel for His grace in the world.

He attended the University of St. Thomas / St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul and the University of St. Mary of the Lake / Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Ill.

Richards, the son of Deacon Joe and Carol Richards, attended the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse, and is the third of three children.

His calling was encouraged by a priest who loved the priesthood. He wishes to bring people the grace and healing of Christ’s sacraments through his ministry.