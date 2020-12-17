Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in La Crosse County Thursday, fatalities reach 52

La Crosse County is up to 52 deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage, an increase of four deaths from Wednesday’s update.
The county has reported 20 deaths in the past month, including 15 in December and nine in the past week.
The county also added 87 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 40.85% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 62.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 55.57 on Wednesday but down from 78.29 from a week ago. Meanwhile, Thursday marked the 60th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,384, which grows to 9,790 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, four were people up to age 9, 11 were people ages 10-19, 20 were people in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s, 13 were in their 40s, 17 were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and three were in their 80s.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose Thursday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 31.25%, up from 27.32% on Wednesday and 28.15% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.44%, down from 30.66% on Wednesday and 32.46% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 17.73%, up from 17.37% a week ago.
State data
Another 3,643 cases were confirmed for a running total of 448,441 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,273,936, up 7,295 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 129, with 19,785 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 59 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,255.
