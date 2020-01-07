You are the owner of this article.
Four running for Onalaska mayor; judge, La Crosse County Board also on spring ballot
Four running for Onalaska mayor; judge, La Crosse County Board also on spring ballot

Wisconsin voters will gather at the polls across the state this spring, with a mix of local, state and national issues on the ballot for April 7. 

La Crosse County will look to fill seats on its common council and a municipal court judge, and Onalaska has four candidates running for mayor in the wake of a resignation.

Along with local elections, voters can expect to cast a vote for their party's candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and a state Supreme Court justice.

A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the Onalaska mayoral and the state Supreme Court races.

Onalaska mayor

Kim Smith Onalaska Mayor Candidate

Kim Smith
Onalaska Common Council

Bob Muth
Terry Bauer

Terry Bauer
Jim Binash

Jim Binash

In December, former Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen resigned, just a few months shy of his reelection date, due to unspecified health reasons.

Onalaska alderperson Kim Smith was appointed as acting mayor for the remaining months and will be running to keep the position in April.

Also running are Bob Muth, a former Onalaska alderperson who previously ran for mayor in 2008, losing by just three votes to Mike Giese.

Two other longtime Onalaska residents, Terry Bauer and Jim Binash, also are running. Binash most recently ran for re-election in 2019 for his District 1 seat, and lost by just seven votes. Bauer has been heavily involved in the community, spearheading the Riverside Park bandstand renovations in La Crosse.

Municipal court 

Judge John Brinckman is running for reelection on the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court, which oversees traffic citations and city ordinances in Onalaska, Bangor, Holmen, West Salem and the towns of Campbell and Shelby.

In 2018, city officials called for Brinckman's resignation, citing disorganization and slow processing of cases. The vote to remove him did not pass. He had won his reelection in 2016 unopposed.

Brinckman will be running against La Crosse attorney Mark Huesmann.

La Crosse County Board Candidates

District 1:

  • Andrea Richmond (I)

District 2:

  • Ralph Geary (I)
  • Coey Oliver

District 3:

  • Doug Weidenbach (I)
  • Barb Janssen

District 4:

  • Maureen Freedland (I)

District 5:

  • Isaac Tahiri (I)
  • Grant Mathu

District 6:

  • Roger Plesha (I)

District 7:

  • Sharon Hampson (I)
  • Gary Padesky

District 8:

  • Peg Isola (I)

District 9:

  • Jerome Gundersen (I)
  • Dawn Wacek

District 10:

  • Kim Cable (I)

District 11:

  • Patrick Scheller (I)

District 12:

  • Randy Erickson (I)

District 13: 

  • Tina Tryggestad

District 14: 

  • Margaret Larson (I)

District 15:

  • Monica Kruse (I)
  • Heidi Worminghaus

District 16:

  • Dan Ferries (I)
  • Eric Wojta

District 17:

  • Jack Pogreba
  • Douglas Howard

District 18:

  • Noelle Weber Strauss (I)
  • Bill Bray

District 19:

  • Rick Cornforth (I)

District 20:

  • Steve Doyle (I)

District 21:

  • Vicki Burke (I)

District 22:

  • Joe Kovacevich

District 23:

  • Matt Nikolay (I)

District 24:

  • Kevin Hoyer (I)
  • Michael White

District 25:

  • Kevin Hennessey
  • David H. Hundt

District 26:

  • Dan Hesse (I)

District 27:

  • Tom Jacobs (I)

District 28:

  • Karen Keil (I)

District 29:

  • Jamie O'Neill
