Four running for Onalaska mayor; judge, La Crosse County Board also on spring ballot

Wisconsin voters will gather at the polls across the state this spring, with a mix of local, state and national issues on the ballot for April 7.
La Crosse County will look to fill seats on its common council and a municipal court judge, and Onalaska has four candidates running for mayor in the wake of a resignation.
Along with local elections, voters can expect to cast a vote for their party's candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and a state Supreme Court justice.
A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the Onalaska mayoral and the state Supreme Court races.
Onalaska mayor
In December, former Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen resigned, just a few months shy of his reelection date, due to unspecified health reasons.
Onalaska alderperson Kim Smith was appointed as acting mayor for the remaining months and will be running to keep the position in April.
Also running are Bob Muth, a former Onalaska alderperson who previously ran for mayor in 2008, losing by just three votes to Mike Giese.
Two other longtime Onalaska residents, Terry Bauer and Jim Binash, also are running. Binash most recently ran for re-election in 2019 for his District 1 seat, and lost by just seven votes. Bauer has been heavily involved in the community, spearheading the Riverside Park bandstand renovations in La Crosse.
Municipal court
Judge John Brinckman is running for reelection on the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court, which oversees traffic citations and city ordinances in Onalaska, Bangor, Holmen, West Salem and the towns of Campbell and Shelby.
In 2018, city officials called for Brinckman's resignation, citing disorganization and slow processing of cases. The vote to remove him did not pass. He had won his reelection in 2016 unopposed.
Brinckman will be running against La Crosse attorney Mark Huesmann.
La Crosse County Board Candidates
District 1:
- Andrea Richmond (I)
District 2:
- Ralph Geary (I)
- Coey Oliver
District 3:
- Doug Weidenbach (I)
- Barb Janssen
District 4:
- Maureen Freedland (I)
District 5:
- Isaac Tahiri (I)
- Grant Mathu
District 6:
- Roger Plesha (I)
District 7:
- Sharon Hampson (I)
- Gary Padesky
District 8:
- Peg Isola (I)
District 9:
- Jerome Gundersen (I)
- Dawn Wacek
District 10:
- Kim Cable (I)
District 11:
- Patrick Scheller (I)
District 12:
- Randy Erickson (I)
District 13:
- Tina Tryggestad
District 14:
- Margaret Larson (I)
District 15:
- Monica Kruse (I)
- Heidi Worminghaus
District 16:
- Dan Ferries (I)
- Eric Wojta
District 17:
- Jack Pogreba
- Douglas Howard
District 18:
- Noelle Weber Strauss (I)
- Bill Bray
District 19:
- Rick Cornforth (I)
District 20:
- Steve Doyle (I)
District 21:
- Vicki Burke (I)
District 22:
- Joe Kovacevich
District 23:
- Matt Nikolay (I)
District 24:
- Kevin Hoyer (I)
- Michael White
District 25:
- Kevin Hennessey
- David H. Hundt
District 26:
- Dan Hesse (I)
District 27:
- Tom Jacobs (I)
District 28:
- Karen Keil (I)
District 29:
- Jamie O'Neill