Four running for Onalaska mayor; judge, La Crosse County Board also on spring ballot

Wisconsin voters will gather at the polls across the state this spring, with a mix of local, state and national issues on the ballot for April 7.

La Crosse County will look to fill seats on its common council and a municipal court judge, and Onalaska has four candidates running for mayor in the wake of a resignation.

Along with local elections, voters can expect to cast a vote for their party's candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and a state Supreme Court justice.

A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the Onalaska mayoral and the state Supreme Court races.

Onalaska mayor

In December, former Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen resigned, just a few months shy of his reelection date, due to unspecified health reasons.

Onalaska alderperson Kim Smith was appointed as acting mayor for the remaining months and will be running to keep the position in April.