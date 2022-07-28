Four units of government reach agreement on Holmen High School roundabout

A busy intersection in front of Holmen High School is getting a roundabout.

Village of Holmen Administrator Scott Heinig said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached between the village, the Town of Holland, the Holmen School District and La Crosse County to install traffic control at the corner of Briggs Road and Hwy. MH (McHugh Road).

The school district will pay half the roundabout's estimated $1.2 million cost, while Holmen and Holland will each pay 25%. La Crosse County will be responsible for ongoing maintenance.

"The partnership to resolve this issue is a very cool thing," Heinig said.

The Town of Holland borders the high school, and a subdivision in the town has Briggs Road as its only outlet.

The intersection has experienced a steady increase in traffic since the high school opened in 1994 with roughly 750 students. Enrollment has since risen to nearly 1,200.

"The two peak moments of the day are when school lets in and when school lets out," Heinig said. "The intersection gets overburdened during those peak hours and raises safety issues."

Julie Holman, Holmen School District director of finance and operations, said there are just two exits from the high school — one for staff and school buses and one for students. She said it takes 25 to 30 minutes for all the students to exit during the afternoon.

"It does definitely back up," Holman said. "My office is on the corner, and I see it every day."

Heinig said the roundabout is less expensive than installing traffic lights and offers better "traffic movement capacity."

"It will improve the efficiency and safety of that intersection," he said.

Heinig said bids for the project will be sought in January 2023. Construction is set to begin in June 2023 and be completed by the end of August.

"We have a 2½-month window to pound it out before school starts," Heinig said.